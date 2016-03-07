Okay, who wants to play a Lovecraftian open world investigate-'em-up?

Frogwares recently revealed the cinematic trailer for its upcoming Sherlock Holmes game, The Devil's Daughter, and it certainly looks interesting, in that, “I'm having dark visions of a supernatural world that underlies our own” kind of way. But even more interesting, and potentially a whole lot darker, is the studio's new project, which it announced today is an “open-world investigation Lovecraftian game" called The Sinking City.

The Sinking City will be Frogwares' first open-world investigation game, and “bigger than what we’ve ever made,” according to the Ukraine-based studio. “We feel it’s the right next step for us, bringing the investigations to be free and opened in the city. We also believe that Lovecraft universe, Cthulhu Mythos is the right setting for the game.”

The announcement doesn't reveal anything else about the project, but Frogwares said a demo version will be on display at GDC, which is happening next week, so we should be hearing some proper details fairly soon. For now, we've got a screenshot and a couple of pieces of concept art that give me a tingle of joyful anticipation. Three images do not a good game make, but the visual melange of a little Dishonored, a little Fallen London, and a whole lot of Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn is a pretty good place to start.