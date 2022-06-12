Oh hell yes, Persona 5 Royal is actually coming to PC

Audio player loading…

This is not a drill! PC Persona fans, we can finally chill the hell out. Not only is Persona 5 Royal coming to PC via Xbox Game Pass, but we're also getting Persona 3 Portable too. I'm not screaming and crying, you are.

Along with Persona 3 and Persona 5, we'll also be getting Persona 4 Golden through Xbox Game Pass. The game's been out on Steam for a couple of years now, but it's still a great opportunity if you've yet to pick the game up. The PC port runs great and Chris Schilling gave it an 87 in his Persona 4 Golden review (opens in new tab), so it's well worth your time.

All three games are genuinely fantastic RPGs. It's somewhat a shame that we're getting Persona 3 Portable over Persona 3 FES, but for the most part, we should be seeing the best experience each of the three games has to offer.

Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal will be arriving on Xbox Game Pass on October 21, 2022.