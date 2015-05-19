Oculus won't block VR porn on the Oculus Rift

In what I think we can all agree is good news for everyone, everywhere, Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey has indicated that the company will not block adult content—which is to say, porn—on the Oculus Rift headset.

The question, documented by Variety, came up at the first Silicon Valley Virtual Reality Conference, where Luckey was asked about whether Oculus planned to block access to adult content or apps on its VR headset. "The Rift is an open platform. We don’t control what software can run on it," he said. "And that’s a big deal."

As VentureBeat notes, Oculus itself won't be providing access to such content, if for no other reason than because it's owned by Facebook, which is famously uptight about any display of the naughty bits. But in much the same way that X-rated material has found its way to Android devices (or so I've heard), adult content creators who can come up with non-official channels of distribution will apparently have a green light to do so.

There's still no word on when the Oculus Rift will be released to the public, but the recommended system requirements were revealed last week.