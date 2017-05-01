Oculus VR will not have a booth at E3 this year

Update: this story originally indicated that Activision will not have a presence at E3 2017. This was incorrect, and has been fixed.

Oculus VR has had a notable presence at E3 since 2014, but the company has confirmed it will not have a booth at this year's convention. The news comes via VentureBeat, and while no reason for the absence was forthcoming, the company won't be the only major game industry player choosing to skip the event. EA and Wargaming won't be there, either.

Oculus used last year's convention to showcase its Oculus Touch peripherals and, the year before that, the version of its Oculus Rift headset which would launch to retail in early 2016. As VentureBeat notes, it's possible that Oculus just hasn't anything new to show at this stage. Not having a booth doesn't mean company representatives and spokespeople won't be there.

Still, it's been a turbulent few months for the company: its former, increasingly controversial figurehead Palmer Luckey left under mysterious circumstances in March, and its legal battles with ZeniMax have been heated, to say the least. So heated, it prompted a written response by John Carmack himself.