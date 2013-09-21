Oculus Rift VR Jam winners revealed, both games see you hacking the internet

I've always quite fancied being a hacker, and before the black helicopters arrive to take me off to a secure location, I'll clarify that with an admission that I'm pretty damned useless when it comes to the technical side of operating computers. I'll have to make do with hacker-themed video games instead, such as the two Grand Prize-winning entries in the Oculus Rift VR Jam . Oddly, both games involve VR hacking - though only one is literally called Virtual Internet Hacker. For more details, and to download fellow winner Ciess, tilt your giant VR goggles below the break.

You'll find the list of finalists here . Of those games, E McNeill's Ciess won the Open Call Grand Prize, while Lau Korsgaard's Virtual Internet Hacker came home with the Indiecade Selected Developers Grand Prize. The winners will receive a not-too-shabby $10,000 each, along with a trip to October's IndieCade Festival for an opportunity to showcase their work. Korsgaard's game isn't available to download, but you can grab Ciess here - I'd imagine you'd need an Oculus Rift to make the most of it though. [Update: there's a non-Rift version available here .]

The runners-up look just as intriguing, however, and most of them are freely available to try too - so if you somehow do have an Oculus Rift lying around, you'd be mad not to give them a go . As for the rest of us, we'll have to make do with the following videos.