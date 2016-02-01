OBS streaming software update adds Studio Mode, transitions, and more

The latest update is out now for Open Broadcasting Software (OBS), the open source software for live streaming. It's available from GitHub.

The update adds Studio Mode, which "allows editing different scenes/sources without changing the output," as well as scene transitions. Right now the two transitions available are fade and cut, but "many more" will be added at a later time.

Animated gif playback is now supported in the image source and the mask / blend filter. You're also now able to restart the media file when the source becomes inactive using a new option. Other new options include the ability to add a confirmation dialog for starting / stopping the stream, and the ability to have OBS be "always on top."

There have also been a number of bug and crash fixes, all of which can be found in the update's description.