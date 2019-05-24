NZXT's H700i mid-tower case is just $130 right now

A few days ago, NZXT's H200 Mini-ITX case dropped to $67 on Amazon, a discount of roughly $15 from the usual price. That sale is still live, but if you need something a bit bigger, another popular NZXT case is now on sale. The H700i is currently $129.99 at multiple stores, roughly $55 below the regular price.

The H700i is a mid-tower case, with support for Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and EATX motherboards. It has an all-steel construction, integrated RGB and fan controllers, a tempered glass side panel, seven expansion slots, and filters on the front and PSU intakes.

If you are interested in water cooling, the H700i has plenty of room for a radiator. Four 120mm fans are also included as well.

You can buy the case from multiple retailers at the links below. Only the black model appears to be discounted.

