NZXT's H200 Mini-ITX case is only $67 right now

If you're getting ready to build a small form-factor PC, or if you're looking to move your PC to a sleek new case, you might be interested in this deal. NZXT's H200 Mini-ITX case is currently $66.99 on Amazon, a decent savings from the usual price of $90-$100.

The case has a minimalist black design, with a tempered glass side panel and a steel construction. Two 120mm fans are included, as well as filters for the front and PSU intakes. Other features include quck-release drive trays, plenty of room for cable management, and support for radiators up to 240mm in size.

You can grab the case from the link below. It's not stated when the current sale will end, and only the black color is discounted.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.