Nvidia’s releases 372.54 drivers for GeForce GTX 10 series notebooks and No Man's Sky

Nvidia has an updated set of Game Ready drivers available that both add support for its new GeForce GTX 10 series GPUs for laptops and contain optimizations for a handful of titles.

If you've managed to get your lucky mitts on a laptop with Pascal inside at this early stage, you'll want to install the 372.54 WHQL driver package right away (assuming it's not pre-installed). The same goes for anyone playing No Man's Sky, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Obduction, F1 2016, and the open beta for Paragon. Nvidia squeezed in optimizations for each one.

Nvidia also added DirectX SLI profiles for Deus Ex: Mankind, No Man's Sky (beta), and Space Engineers, and updated its 3D Vision Profiles for a handful of titles. They include:

Deux Ex: Mankind Divided - fair

F1 2016 - not recommended

Obduction - excellent

Riptide GP: Renedage - excellent

World of Warcraft - updated beta EXEs

There are numerous fixed issues in the latest driver release as well. If you've been experiencing crashes in Call of Duty: Black Ops III with an illegal instruction error, the 372.54 driver should alleviate that. It also resolves an issue that was causing the Netflix Windows Store app to stutter in full-screen mode.