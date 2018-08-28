Nvidia's 'Game Ready' 399.07 GPU driver package is optimized for the Battlefield V beta

If you like to be first in line to download and install new drivers for your graphics card, today is your day. AMD and Nvidia both have new GPU driver updates available, and both feature performance optimizations for multiple games.

As we reported earlier, AMD's driver release is optimized for Strange Brigade and F1 2018. Likewise, Nvidia's new 399.07 WHQL driver package is a "Game Ready" release aimed at delivering the best performance possible in those same two games, though it's the Battlefield V open beta that headlines this driver release. The open beta kicks off a little over a week from now, on September 6.

In addition, the 399.07 release also brings Game Ready status to Immortal: Unchained, Pro Evolution Soccer 2019, and Switchblade. That's six games in all, making this one of the busier GPU updates from Nvidia.

As is usually the case, Nvidia used the opportunity to squash a few bugs. Here are the bug fixes:

[Rainbow Six Siege]: TAA at 100 percent causes screen to be blurry when not moving in after driver update.

[Notebook][MSHybrid]: Fixed diagonal tearing by using win7-blit model.

[GeForce GTX 1050/1070]: OpenGL driver does not release the rendering context correctly.

[Oculus]: Blue-screen crash occurs when using Oculus VR software.

[Geforce 600/700 series Kepler GPUs][Doom (2016)]: Missing textures when using Vulkan API.

[LA Noire VR]: Stability issues occur when running LA Noire VR.

[Call of Duty Black Ops 4]: Stuttering and performance issues occur for some game configurations.

[G-Sync]: Windowed G-Sync mode may stutter after upgrading to Windows 10 Spring Creators Update.

You can download the latest driver release through Nvidia's GeForce Experience software, and grab them here to manually install them.