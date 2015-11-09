Nvidia's Fallout 4 Game Ready Drivers are ready to go

Fallout 4 preloads on Steam have been available since Friday last week, and with the game just a day away, this is a friendly reminder that now would also be a good time for Nvidia owners to upgrade their drivers.

Nvidia released a new Game Ready Driver today—version 358.91, if that sort of thing interests you—which promises an "optimal experience" for Fallout 4, as well as Star Wars Battlefront and StarCraft II: Legacy of the Void. The new driver makes a number of small tweaks and fixes, updates SLI and 3D Vision profiles for a handful of other games, and probably does a few other things that you don't really care about.

What you care about is Fallout 4, and if you're going to play it on an Nvidia GPU, you'll want to snag this driver. It's available through the GeForce Experience app (if you have it running, you may have already received notification that this driver is available) or directly from the Nvidia website.

