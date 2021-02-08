Nvidia's RTX 3060 12GB looks set to launch on February 25

Finally, a launch date for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 has surfaced, and it looks like the 12GB GDDR6 GPU will be hitting us later this month. Get your calendars out and mark February 25, 2021 at 6AM Pacific Time.

The RTX 3060 is meant to be the first card Nvidia's decided not to put out a Founders Edition for but, according to WCCFtech, custom models have already hit the shops for pre-order.

One Reddit user, he_never_sleeps, posted the first pics of the RTX 3060 Eagle OC over on r/EtherMining.

They claim "a bunch of them appeared out of the blue this morning in my country in Europe," (listed as Croatia) but they haven't had any luck connecting theirs to any rigs as yet—none will detect the thing as driver support is understandably absent.

Wherever it fell off the truck, it landed in "some small tattoo studio, I don't remember." They continue: even Nvidia itself "tried to make me say where I bought it. Of course I didn't, I'm not a rat."

Looks like someone might've gotten very lucky indeed.

The RTX 3060 is set to become the most affordable GPU on the market from its release, and will probably end up the most widespread of the lot. It's for that reason that we expect it to also be in high demand at launch. If previous RTX 30-series launches are anything to go on, it'll sell out in minutes.

The preliminary pre-order prices for custom GPU has an MSRP of $329.99 (£299), but expect some to be coming in at a mightier price-point.