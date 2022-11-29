Nvidia reportedly halts production of RTX 2060 and GTX 1660 GPUs nearly four years after release

Audio player loading…

Nvidia has reportedly ended production on four of its graphics cards: the RTX 2060 Super, RTX 2060, GTX 1660 Super, and GTX 1660, in an apparent focus shift to having the RTX 30-series cards fill the entry-level GPU gap. This marks the end of some of Nvidia's most popular GPUs.

This report from IT Home (opens in new tab) (spotted by WCCFtech (opens in new tab)) says that suppliers told the outlet that Nvidia had stopped production on the four GPU SKUs and that all the existing inventory has been sold. So whatever is left on store shelves will be the last we'll see of those GPUs if the report is to be believed.

Nvidia recently said in a report that its gaming sales were massively down and was working to 'adjust channel prices' (opens in new tab) at a time when so many of its GPUs were on the market and demand had fallen significantly. The slump in demand is somewhat linked to ethereum shifting to a proof-of-stake (opens in new tab) algorithm that no longer requires large-scale GPU mining. Now that the second-hand market is flooded with these older GPUs, it makes sense that Nvidia is ready to sunset these cards and clear out its remaining inventory.

According to last October's Steam hardware survey (opens in new tab), the RTX 2060 is the second most common GPU for Steam users globally, up from 5.19% to 6.10% from September 2022.

Back in 2021, the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super were put back in production at the height of the GPU shortage, and when RTX 30-series graphics cards were nearly impossible to track down and selling waaaaay above MSRP (opens in new tab) on eBay.

Here's hoping that today's news means Nvidia will start to slash the pricing on its budget RTX 30-series cards like the RTX 3060 (opens in new tab). That particular graphics card is good enough for us in games but it's simply too expensive, especially versus the competition from AMD right now.