Nvidia really wants you to smell good

Need a gift for the gamer in your life? Why not have them smell like their favorite graphics card brand? Nvidia has made limited-edition gift box sets that come with one of two RTX 30-series gaming laptops, and, wait for it, body spray and shower gel. Can you smell that? No? That's the point, I guess.

The press release for the Sphynx: Ampere box set promises the "most advanced platform for extreme freshness that you’ve ever seen." Personally, I would have gone with something like, "this shower gel is like DLSS for your dirty bits," but I'm no longer in marketing, thankfully. Unfortunately, they don't say what exactly Sphynx smells like, though a part of me wishes it was 'CUDA Core Cool.'

Again, my marketing degree is wasted here.

Inside the Sphynx: Ampere box contains:

Sphynx: Ampere deodorant body spray

Sphynx: Ampere 'invigorating' shower gel

ASUS TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop with an i5 CPU and RTX 3050

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with an Intel i7 CPU and RTX 3060

Both are fairly standard budget gaming laptops for around $1,000. I actually reviewed the RTX 3070 version of the Acer Nitro 5 (opens in new tab) a while back and thought it was a pretty solid mid-range laptop despite being a bit of a plain Jane.

If you were hoping to walk into your nearest retail store to pick one of these box sets up, you're out of luck. The Sphynx Ampere box set won't be on sale. Instead, "a limited quantity has been produced for free giveaways on social media," so you'll have to keep an eye out for them online. Until then, you'll have to use boring non-gaming deodorant, like a normie.