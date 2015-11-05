Nvidia promises Game Ready drivers for a dozen holiday games

Nvidia's new driver, version 358.87 (download link), is out just in time for the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops III this week. As well as BlOps 3, it has also added "Game Ready" support for Anno 2205, and the new War Thunder patch with GameWorks.

Nvidia has also said that it will be adding Game Ready driver support "on or before launch day for the top titles this holiday season." The game's included in this are:

Civilization Online

Fallout 4

Just Cause 3

Monster Hunter Online

Overwatch

RollerCoaster Tycoon World

StarCraft II: Legacy of the Void

Star Wars: Battlefront

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

War Thunder

Release 358 has added SLI support for ShadowPlay and GameStream in Windows 10, as well as Stereo support for DirectX 12 SLI and 3D Surround. ShadowPlay is Nvidia's screen recording utility, and GameStream is streaming tech that allows you to pipe a PC game to a GameStream-capable box connected to your TV over WiFi.

The new driver has also added a number of bug fixes related to performance drops and crashes for Windows 10, 8, and 7. Known issues on Windows 10 still include stuttering and flickering in the newly released version of Batman: Arkham Knight.

If you're using GeForce Experience and have handed over your email address, then you'll have a chance to win one of the prizes Nvidia is offering this holiday, from games and graphics cards to the Shield Android TV box, part of Nvidia's incentive to join their mailing list.