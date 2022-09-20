Nvidia is expected to reveal its next-gen RTX 40-series today: here's when and how to watch

Audio player loading…

Today at 8am Pacific Time (that's 4pm in the UK) Nvidia will be broadcasting its Keynote from GTC 2022 (opens in new tab). This is of interest to PC gamers because this is when we expect Nvidia to unveil its GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs. This new family will use the latest Ada Lovelace architecture (opens in new tab), which is the follow-up to the Ampere architecture found in the current RTX 30-series cards.

If you visit that page right now, you'll find a trailer sitting in its place that doesn't have a whole load of information on there, other than a joke about Jensen's love of spatulas—something that came to light after the Nvidia CEO launched the Ampere generation from his kitchen during lockdown.

The post-it note asking whether it's pronounced "T. I." or "Tie" is a nice touch as is the RTX On key on the keyboard.

There's not a lot of hard info at this point, other than the spiel underneath the video, that says we'll "Learn about the latest breakthroughs in gaming, creating, and graphics technology -- from NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang." There's also a reference to the GeForce Beyond (opens in new tab) phrase that it teased the event with a couple of weeks ago.

If the rumours are to be believed, then we may only see one card on show, the GeForce RTX 4090 (opens in new tab), with the other cards in the stack turning up later in the year and into 2023 for the more affordable models.

There's no word on price at this point, and there's no guarantee that we'll see such information in the keynote, but it's worth bearing in mind that the RTX 3090 (opens in new tab) had a sticker price of $1,499. Given the RTX 4090 is expected to be a lot more powerful, don't be surprised if it's more in line with the RTX 3090 Ti (opens in new tab), which officially launched at $1,999. Gulp.

We don't have long to wait until the new card(s) are announced. And who knows, with crypto-mining basically dead, these may actually be available at something like their MSRPs.