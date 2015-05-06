Now you can download the Cities: Skylines CityCopter mod

I wrote about CityCopter—the SimCopter style Cities: Skylines mod—last month. It's now available to download and play.

Okay, technically it's been available to download and play since April 23. For not delivering the freshest news I am eternally sorry, and will, for the forseeable future, be flying the metaphorical helicopter of my state of mind around the twin cities of shame and regret.

Here's a launch trailer. A full 9,379 people have seen it before you.

In case you hadn't guessed, CityCopter lets you fly a helicopter around your city. It's in alpha at the moment, or, to put it in its creator's own words: "the helicopter model is ugly, and there will be bugs."