Cities: Skyline mod introduces SimCopter style flying

By

CityCopter

If any more proof were needed that Cities: Skylines' editor lets modders do just about anything, here's CityCopter. Currently in development, it's an attempt to add SimCopter style flying into Colossal Order's city builder—letting players enjoy their city from the comfort of the cockpit.

The mod will be launching into alpha soon. After that, its creator—"InconsolableCellist"—hopes to expand CityCopter with missions and purchasable helicopters. There's also a "proof-of-concept" for an Oculus version.

CityCopterOcu

Head to the mod's dedicated subreddit page to keep track of its development and upcoming release. For more Cities: Skylines mods, including a somewhat similar "Flight Cimulator" mod, check out our list of the best mods, maps and assets.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
