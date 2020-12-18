This Mercedes F1 gaming chair can justify that racing seat aesthetic

Noblechairs has teamed up for one last gaming chair partnership before the end of 2020: the Mercedes-AMD Petronas Formula One Team. Bringing a new meaning to the faux-racing gaming chair aesthetic, who better to represent with your gaming setup than the seven-time World Constructors Championship winning team.
Wherever your allegiances lie in Formula One, you've got to admit the Noblechairs Mercedes-AMG mashup is rather gorgeous. Using the gaming chair company's Epic model as a basis, the Formula One team is adding a black colourway with Petronas green stitching to the mix. There's a little silver aluminium dotted around, which seems fitting for the team nicknamed the 'Silver Arrows', yet for the most part this chair is a fitting match for Mercedes' 2020 livery in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
There are other allusions to this gaming chair's F1 origin, too. The rear lumbar rest features a stitched outline of an F1 car with a streak of Petronas green off the front wheel and the Mercedes-AMD Petronas logo is embossed across the the top pillow and headrest.
Noblechairs says the chair's hybrid material actually offers performance benefits, too. I'm not too sure how you'll a better gamer thanks to a chair or its choice of materials, but the press release states that it should help keep you from getting uncomfortably sweaty or sticky.
Beneath the surface, we already know what to expect from the Noblechairs' Epic. It's a quality chair that our Alan says in his Noblechairs' Epic Black Edition review is "comfortable, sturdy, stylish, and versatile." A suitable vessel for the world champion team, then. It's also our number two pick for the best gaming chair.
The Mercedes F1 gaming chair will be available from today for $519.99 (£399.95 / €429.90) on Noblechairs' website or from the usual retailers you'd expect to find one of its products.