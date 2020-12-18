This Mercedes F1 gaming chair can justify that racing seat aesthetic

Noblechairs has teamed up for one last gaming chair partnership before the end of 2020: the Mercedes-AMD Petronas Formula One Team. Bringing a new meaning to the faux-racing gaming chair aesthetic, who better to represent with your gaming setup than the seven-time World Constructors Championship winning team.

Wherever your allegiances lie in Formula One, you've got to admit the Noblechairs Mercedes-AMG mashup is rather gorgeous. Using the gaming chair company's Epic model as a basis, the Formula One team is adding a black colourway with Petronas green stitching to the mix. There's a little silver aluminium dotted around, which seems fitting for the team nicknamed the 'Silver Arrows', yet for the most part this chair is a fitting match for Mercedes' 2020 livery in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

There are other allusions to this gaming chair's F1 origin, too. The rear lumbar rest features a stitched outline of an F1 car with a streak of Petronas green off the front wheel and the Mercedes-AMD Petronas logo is embossed across the the top pillow and headrest.

Noblechairs says the chair's hybrid material actually offers performance benefits, too. I'm not too sure how you'll a better gamer thanks to a chair or its choice of materials, but the press release states that it should help keep you from getting uncomfortably sweaty or sticky.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Noblechairs) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Noblechairs) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Noblechairs)

Beneath the surface, we already know what to expect from the Noblechairs' Epic. It's a quality chair that our Alan says in his Noblechairs' Epic Black Edition review is "comfortable, sturdy, stylish, and versatile." A suitable vessel for the world champion team, then. It's also our number two pick for the best gaming chair.

The Mercedes F1 gaming chair will be available from today for $519.99 (£399.95 / €429.90) on Noblechairs' website or from the usual retailers you'd expect to find one of its products.