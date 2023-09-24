No, that wasn't Elon Musk in Cyberpunk 2077, says senior quest designer

There's a change in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 so small players might not have noticed it, simply swapping the model used for one background NPC in the corpo prologue. Players did notice it, however, because some of them believe the original model was intended to be an Elon Musk cameo.

According to a recent biography of the world's wealthiest person by Walter Isaacson, Musk showed up to CD Projekt's office while wielding a 200-year-old gun to demand a cameo in Cyberpunk 2077. That doesn't mean they actually put him in there, though.

When one Twitter user posted before-and-after screenshots with the lament, "Oh my god they removed the Elon Musk cameo from the Corpo opening in Cyberpunk 2077", senior quest designer Patrick K. Mills couldn't help but comment. "That wasn't Elon musk, it looks nothing like him", he wrote. "Who came up with this nonsense?"

Mills didn't deny that Musk swung through the studio's building with an antique firearm begging to be digitized, saying, "I wasn't there, I don't know." He did restate that the NPC in question is definitely not Musk, however, saying, "even if that's true, that doesn't mean this random japanese guy is supposed to be him."

As for the bigger changes made in Cyberpunk 2077 version 2.0, here are the full patch notes, here's how the revamped police force works, and here are all the overhauled skill trees.