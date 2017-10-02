Nioh: Complete Edition coming to PC, release date set

After launching exclusively on PS4 consoles back in February, Team Ninja's uber-challenging action role-player Nioh is coming to PC.

Due November 7, 2017, Nioh: Complete Edition will include the base game (which our sister site GamesRadar seemed keen on at launch) and its three DLC expansions—Dragon of the North, Defiant Honour, and Bloodshed’s End. Said to flaunt "stunning high-end resolution graphics", the Complete Edition will come with an Action Mode and Movie Mode, which promise a "stable" 60fps and 4K support respectively. Nioh's newest outing also includes a new item, the Dharmachakra Kabuto helmet.

"Team Ninja is well aware of the fact that many gamers have been passionately asking for a PC version of Nioh," says game director Fumihiko Yasuda in a statement. "I am thrilled to announce that this massocore game will finally be available for our die-hard PC fans in Nioh: Complete Edition! I hope you all enjoy the unforgettable drama and deeply challenging Yokai battles this action-packed experience has to offer."

On that very point, here's publisher Koei Tecmo with more:

Blending a compelling narrative loosely based on the tale of the English navigation officer who served Ieyasu Tokugawa, William Adams, with a myriad of strange supernatural creatures from Japanese folklore (Yokai), players of Nioh: Complete Edition will discover a diverse and comprehensive world dripping with history and lore, and face off against other samurai in epic sword battles and intense, multi-target engagements.

Offering a level of difficulty that will truly test even the most hardened samurai’s skills, patience, and strategy, Nioh: Complete Edition, includes all three Nioh DLC expansions. In contrast to the PlayStation®4 version, all seven weapon types, ninjutsu and onmyo magics will be available to players from the beginning, while finishing the core game will also unlock features like the Dual Guardian Spirit.

Nioh: Complete Edition is due on PC via Steam on November 7, 2017.