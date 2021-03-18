Popular

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection will run at 60 fps and 4K on PC, but drops online play

The remastered trilogy releases on June 10.

Ryo Hayabusa from Ninja Gaiden.
(Image credit: Team Ninja)

Last month we learned, via a Nintendo Direct of all things, that the Ninja Gaiden series will finally be heading to PC (no, Yaiba doesn't count). The Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection includes Ninja Gaiden: Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge, and releases on Steam June 10.

All three games have been console exclusive until now and, while some fans argue they'd prefer Ninja Gaiden Black and the original sequel to the Sigmas, the first two games represent high points for the 3D hack-and-slash genre. They're the only games that ever truly threatened the hegemony of Capcom and Platinum.

We already knew that the games would come with all previously released modes and DLC costumes, as well as four new playable characters in the form of Ayane, Rachel, Momiji and Kasumi, and now developer Team Ninja has begun promoting pre-orders and drip-feeding some new information.

The tweet above (machine-translated) tells us that Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection "supports 4K resolution and 60 fps when played in an operating environment that meets the conditions on [Steam]." It rather ominously adds that "the resolution and fps may drop temporarily depending on the playing conditions." I say ominous because Sigma 2 in particular had some bad frame-drop issues on PS3, but we'll see.

It's a little annoying that Team Ninja doesn't provide any specs for 60 fps on PC, but these are pretty old games and you'd expect any half-decent modern rig to be able to handle Ryu Hayabusa in full flow.

This announcement also came accompanied by an official site for pre-orders, which I initially viewed with Google's auto-translation, leading to the excellent tagline "please enjoy the hot battle with the powerful enemies."

(Image credit: Tecmo)

I was digging around for some clue as to the PC specs, of which there are no sign, but found the following tidbits about the game's content. There's a reference to Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Version D, which apparently is unchanged from the main version except containing "a mild version of the cruel scene of NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor's Edge."

More importantly, the online functionality first introduced in Sigma 2 has been removed: "Online co-op play of 'TAG MISSIONS' of NINJA GAIDEN Σ2 is not included." The same applies to the third game: "All 'Clan battles' in 'Shadow of the world' in 'NINJA GAIDEN 3 Razor's Edge' are not included. Also, 'Ninja Trails' does not include 'Online Co-op'."

While it's always nice to have everything I have to say that, as someone who's played an awful lot of these games, the online elements were always a very minor bonus rather than an important part of the experience. They were fun enough missions, and there aren't many fighters this intense you can play with a mate, but it's not a deal-breaker for me that the Master Collection's decided to leave them in the past.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection releases on Steam June 10. I've popped Tecmo a line asking about the PC specs, and if they're any more forthcoming we'll update you.

Rich Stanton

Rich was raised by a Spectrum 48K in the Scottish wilderness, and this early exposure to survival mechanics made him a rooter-out of the finest news truffles, and suspicious of all the soft, civilised Amiga people. These days he mostly plays Counter-Strike and Rocket League, and is good at one of them. He's also the author of a Brief History of Video Games.
