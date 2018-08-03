Ninja becomes the first Twitch streamer to reach 10 million followers

Ninja has become the first Twitch streamer to reach 10 million followers (10,004,423 at the time of this article, to be precise). This news of Ninja's milestone accomplishment is reported to us by Ninja, who is in a prime position to know. Here's his tweet from earlier today:

First streamer on twitch to ever hit 10 million followers! This milestone is seriously ridiculous and the one I am most proud of. I have been streaming for a very very long time... and I cannot express how grateful I am to be in the position I am in. Love you guys pic.twitter.com/6aqdAM4icwAugust 2, 2018

In a brief attempt to confirm that Ninja is indeed the first streamer to collect 10 millions followers, I turned to this website I've never heard of before, which backs his story up. Ninja looks like he has a healthy lead on the second and third most popular streamers, meclipse and Shroud, who I discovered a moment later are in fact the same person (apparently, meclipse was Shroud's former handle) with just shy of four million followers.

As for me, I have 18 Twitch followers (love you guys), which probably doesn't seem like much, but I only streamed once about four years ago and I keep forgetting to try it again. Maybe I can double it someday!

Ninja, meanwhile, is streaming Fortnite, Realm Royale, and other games from Lollapalooza this week. I hope all 10 million of his fans can find some time to watch.