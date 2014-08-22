Next Hearthstone expansion to include around 100 cards, bought via booster packs

Still trying to make your mind up about which of the new cards is most OP? (It's Mad Scientist, obviously.) The next Hearthstone expansion will feature more than three times the number of cards released in the recent Curse Of Naxxramas adventure mode for you to bitch about. Speaking on Value Town yesterday, Hearthstone's senior game designer Mike Donais confirmed that the next expansion will offer a much bigger injection of cards, and these will be available from packs.

"It's not adventure mode, it's a lot of cards," said Donais. "It's not exactly 100, it's a lot of cards though… It'll be booster pack format." He also said that the new cards would be available in different packs to the current set, to avoid unnecessary duplication. Unsurprisingly, he was unable to reveal how long it will be before the expansion arrives. "We are working super hard… Sweat, tears, really hard… But we don't have a date for it yet."

Elsewhere in the interview, Donais confirmed that Blizzard are not working on new Hero classes. Sorry, Monk and Death Knight fans. You can check out the show below. Sadly it marks the end of the series, as host Chris 'ChanmanV' Chan has decided to put all his shows on hiatus to focus on his home life. To which I say all the best Chris, your excellent content will be sorely missed from the scene. Hopefully we can plug the gap with some forthcoming Hearthstone videos we have planned. Meanwhile, ever wondered if pro coaching could improve your game? Find out how I got on here .