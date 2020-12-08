Where to buy an AMD RX 6900 XT - live updates

This is your last chance to grab a graphics card on launch day in 2020: Sales of the AMD RX 6900 XT will begin today, December 8, 2020, at 6am PT (9am ET / 2pm GMT), and it's likely to be a scramble like no other. We're expecting very limited quantities of available cards for today's launch, so you're going to want to grab your lucky rabbit's foot (gross) and pray to Newegg that your page refreshes in time.

Offering the complete Navi 21 GPU, the RX 6900 XT is the true 'Big Navi' graphics card with 80 Compute Units for a total of 5,120 stream processors. The remaining specification isn't far off an RX 6800 XT, which is a 4K graphics card that we're quite fond of around here. That means 16GB of GDDR6 memory, AMD's fabled Infinity Cache, and all the other optimisations and improvements that make RDNA 2 a true high-end competitor.

AMD says that all amounts to close to RTX 3090-level performance, but you'll be able to read our full review below in our liveblog as soon as we're given the green light to post it.

Sadly, that doesn't give you much time to make a decision as to whether you want one or not before having to rush to checkout. We also suspect the RX 6900 XT will be the least widely available graphics card of the entire RX 6000-series so far, as enthusiast-grade gear tends to be.

Fear not, we'll be on the lookout for availability as soon as the launch is live, as per usual. Check out our liveblog below for the latest updates in our search of the cryptid we've come to know as the RX 6900 XT.