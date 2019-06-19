Newegg's Corsair Strafe Mechanical Gaming Keyboard deal is a steal at $45

A great mechanical keyboard can make or break your gaming experience. Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to splurge to get a good one. You just need to catch one at a decent price.

Newegg's Corsair Strafe Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is 54% off now, making it just $45 from its original price of $99. With free shipping, you're getting plenty of wiggle room money-wise to throw in a new mouse or a headset without breaking the bank.

Keep in mind that this particular model in the Newegg deal is refurbished, however, so it's been given a little extra TLC to bring it back to life, so to speak. It's not the same as buying a brand-new keyboard out of the box, but for a little over half off the typical asking price, it's very much worth the money. Plus, you'll be covered by Newegg's return policy , which gives you 30 days to return the item for a refund or replacement within 30 days of purchase. This should offer some peace of mind if you’re not so hot on buying refurb products.

We reviewed this particular model and praised its build quality, design, and authentic Cherry switches, which are always a welcome sight when it comes to gaming keyboards. We weren't a fan of its lack of dedicated media keys or wrist rest, and noted that it could be cost-prohibitive at its original price. However, with a deal like this, it's well worth adding to your keyboard rotation if you need a reliable, good-looking keyboard that won't break the bank.

If you're a regular keyboard connoisseur and want something a little more substantial, check out our list of the best gaming keyboards of 2019. Be sure to pair your new keyboard with one of our picks for the best gaming mouse of 2019, as well. Might as well revamp your whole station while you’re at it, right?