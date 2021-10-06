New World's first post-launch update doesn't include character transfer, but plenty of bug fixes

Patch notes for the first New World update since its launch are here, and while the much-demanded option to transfer characters across servers isn't ready yet, according to the blog post, the groundwork for it has been laid and "you may see elements of that work in the in-game store." Amazon says more information on how the feature works will be available "later this week when we release server transfers."

In the meantime, update 1.0.1 goes live at 3am PT on October 6, and will include "a few additional quality of life updates and bug fixes to ensure that once players have entered Aeternum they're able to play and progress as intended."

The AFK system has been revised, and will now apparently prevent players from tricking it with simulated mouse movement. The AFK disconnect time has been shortened from 25 minutes to 20 as well. Performance in War should be improved by a change to turret projectiles, making them hitscan rather than physically simulated. There's also a new confirmation screen when you try to leave world queue, so you don't exit by accident.

The list of bug fixes is actually pretty long. Here they are.

General fixes

Fixed a rare issue causing the interact key to not properly function on various objects in the world.

Fixed an issue causing the barrel to not appear in “Pirate Stance” emote.

Fixed an issue where players did not receive coin as a reward from some activities.

Fixed a bug where interrupting the fast travel animation may cause the player’s character to become stuck inside of a house.

Fixed an issue in Territory Standing rewards where some localized text was missing.

Fixed an issue where players are asked to claim achievement titles multiple times after logging back into the game, despite already having claimed the rewards.

Fixed an issue causing leg animations to freeze.

Fixed game crashes related to the New World Twitch integrations. Integrations have been re-enabled in this update.

Fixed a rare issue where players could enter state where they could not be hit by most attacks.

Fixed an issue where certain item containers could be looted infinitely.

Fixed an issue where the abandoning event notification could sometimes persist after the player abandoned the event.

AI fixes

Fixed an issue causing Pastor Walsh to spawn aggressively at the Walsham point of interest (POI).

Fixed an issue causing enemies to spawn slower than intended in the Bullrush Wash POI.

Fixed an issue causing Overseer Zane to respawn slower than intended in the "Something to Prove" quest.

Fixed an issue where Master Zindt could have duplicated respawns at the Kannan Tomb POI.

Quest fixes