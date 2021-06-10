New Solar Ash trailer shows a gargantuan flying boss fight

At the Summer Games fest we got another exciting, if disappointingly brief, look at Solar Ash, which was first revealed last year. The colorful and dizzying platforming adventure from Heart Machine, maker of Hyperlight Drifter, showed off a bit more gameplay, featuring a fight against an impressively massive flying boss.

Here's an all-new gameplay clip from @HeartMachineHQ's Solar Ash that premiered during #SummerGameFest. Coming to PS5, PS4, and the @EpicGames Store later this year.

To even reach the winged monstrosity, the player first has to surf to the top of a tower, then leap onto the beast's back. Sliding around it's armored hide to destroy a series of nodes, the boss is finally dispatched by a mighty kick to the head.

It's a short clip, but a cool one. Hopefully we'll see more soon. There's no specific release date yet, but Solar Ash is due out on the Epic Games Store this year.