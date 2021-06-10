Popular

New Solar Ash trailer shows a gargantuan flying boss fight

The dizzying adventure from Hyper Light Drifter dev Heart Machine is due out this year

Solar Ash
(Image credit: Heart Machine)

At the Summer Games fest we got another exciting, if disappointingly brief, look at Solar Ash, which was first revealed last year. The colorful and dizzying platforming adventure from Heart Machine, maker of Hyperlight Drifter, showed off a bit more gameplay, featuring a fight against an impressively massive flying boss.

To even reach the winged monstrosity, the player first has to surf to the top of a tower, then leap onto the beast's back. Sliding around it's armored hide to destroy a series of nodes, the boss is finally dispatched by a mighty kick to the head.

It's a short clip, but a cool one. Hopefully we'll see more soon. There's no specific release date yet, but Solar Ash is due out on the Epic Games Store this year.

Christopher Livingston
Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring stories in RPGs so he can make up his own.
