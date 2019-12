Is Resident Evil 6 an action movie or a game? The latest Resi 6 trailer shies away from showing too much in-game footage in favour of a series of potentially very spoilery cut scene clips. Leon battles slobbery creatures with his '90s boyband hair, Chris Redfield has a bit of a grump, someone name drops Wesker and someone else screams DEBORAAAAAAAAH really loud. Business as usual, then.