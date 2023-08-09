New Gigabyte RTX 4060 card is half the height but all the fun

Hot on the heels of Colorful's puny RTX 4060 Ti comes this low profile plain vanilla RTX 4060. Where the Colorful board is ultra short at 195mm but full height, Gigabyte's RTX 4060 clocks in at a slightly more substantial 182mm long but half the height of a standard graphics card at 69mm.

The one dimension where the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 OC Low Profile 8G, to refer to it by its full name, partially exceeds the puny is width. At 40mm, it's well into two-slot territory. Still, that shouldn't prevent it from sliding into most cases designed for half-height low profile boards.

As the name suggests, this is a factory overclocked card. But don't get too excited. The GPU is clocked at 2,475MHz and thus is runs at a spectacular 15MHz faster than the reference RTX 4060 chipset which is obviously a massive mehburger.

Still, at least the slight overclock implies that you won't actually be making any performance compromises for the compact form factor. You should get the full RTX 4060 experience, something that the triple-fan cooling also suggests.

That experience, as we have previously explained, is probably more in line with what you would expect from a GPU branded RTX 4050 than RTX 4060. For regular raster rendering, it's barely any faster than the old RTX 3060.

So, you're looking at decent 1080p performance with some DLSS-enabled 1440p capability thrown in. If we have been rather disappointed by the 4060, expectations for a low-profile implementation are a little different and the efficiency of Nvidia's RTX 40-series GPUs certainly makes for a good fit for small form factor PCs.

As for pricing, there's no official word from Gigabyte but it probably won't be a million miles from the $299 MSRP of a regular RTX 4060.