Colorful is set to launch the cutest little RTX 4060 Ti 16GB

Colorful is preparing to launch a pair of iGame RTX 4060 Ti Mini graphics cards. Interestingly, one of them is a 16GB version. Both are otherwise identical, measuring in at a relatively tiny 195mm in length. They're still dual slot+ cards and are a little tall to be true Mini-ITX cards, but it is great to see manufacturers showing more love for small form factors.

The fact that they are RTX 4060 Ti's, and not the more power efficient RTX 4060 (at least not yet) is notable. With a 165W TDP, the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB isn't known as a power hungry card, but it's still a challenge to accommodate its AD106 GPU into smaller form factors.

The listing was spotted by Videocardz. Looks are always in the eye of the beholder, but I really like the simple and attractive design. Its white fan, brushed metal shroud and splash of red look great.

The RTX 4060 Ti 16GB isn't setting the world on fire because of its price premium over the 8GB version, but price aside, it is more desirable than the 8GB version and as we move into 2024, the extra VRAM will only be beneficial. If it ever drops in price, a reassessment will definitely be needed.

The overall size of the Colorful RTX 4060 Ti Mini means it will be able to be housed in small form factor cases, but not the smallest ones. We've seen a few low profile cards, including the ASRock Arc A380 Low Profile and a newly launched Gigabyte RTX 4060 Low Profile. They're welcome options, but they're still dual slot cards. Will a vendor take the plunge and release a single slot card?

I'll admit that in terms of volume and heat sink area, a dual slot low profile card and a full size single slot card will end up much the same. Both are able to be housed in compact cases, but my thinking is that true low profile cases aren't CPU cooler friendly, while larger cases tend to have space for full sized dual or triple slot cards that add to their volume. More options in between would be interesting to see.

An RTX 4060 Ti in a single slot form factor is unlikely, but an RTX 4060? It's got a 115W TDP, so it's possible if there's a will.

The Colorful iGame RTX 4060 Ti Mini will appeal to many. Having a 16GB card that can play all modern titles, with DLSS 3 and Frame Generation in a form factor as small as this will definitely appeal to SFF fans (I'm one of them).

For now there's no word on price or availability, but if or when it gets released in markets outside of China, a $499 price is a pretty safe bet. Let's hope all RTX 4060 Ti's drop in price. The upcoming RX 7800 XT might force a re-think.