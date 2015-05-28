New Batman: Arkham Knight trailer and screenshots released

Villains standing slightly off-centre; heroes standing back-to-back; machines just sort of cluttering up the place. This new cache of Batman: Arkham Knight screenshots has it all.

There's also a new trailer. Thankfully this one isn't live-action. Instead, it's seven and a bit minutes of footage (taken from the PS4 version, alas) following on from the "Officer Down" trailer of a couple of months ago.

That Batman, eh? He's not afraid of tanking an area's property prices when dealing with an invasion of robo-tanks, is he?

Batman: Arkham Knight is out next month, on June 23.