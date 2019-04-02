New AMD driver fixes overclocking issues on Radeon RX Vega cards

AMD continues its blitz of GPU driver updates with yet another release, version 19.4.1 of its Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition. Compared to previous updates, though, this one is fairly minor—it fixes an overclocking issue within its WattMan utility and stomps out a few other bugs

Apparently some Radeon RX Vega graphics card owners have been running into issues with the auto overclocking control in Radeon WattMan. In some cases, the utility fails to raise the engine clocks past the default levels on Vega GPUs. This driver is supposed to fix that issue.

It also addresses a quirk with both Vega and Radeon VII graphics cards when connecting to three or more displays at the same time. If you're running such a setup and are experiencing intermittent hangs or general instability, give this driver a try.

Other bug fixes include:

World of Warcraft patch 8.1.5 or later may experience an intermittent crash or application hang when MSAA is enabled.

Mouse cursors may disappear or move out of the boundary of the top of a display on AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics.

Vari-Bright changes may fail to apply on some AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics system configurations.

World of Tanks™ may experience intermittent graphical corruption when game settings are set to minimum on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

There remain a few known issues that this driver does not fix, including a screen flicker bug when driving multiple monitors with a Radeon VII. Other known issues include:

Netflix Windows Store application may experience display flicker during video playback on some HDR enabled displays.

Performance metrics overlay and Radeon WattMan gauges may experience inaccurate fluctuating readings on AMD Radeon VII.

Performance metrics overlay may experience intermittent flicker when playing back protected content with this feature enabled.

There are no performance bumps of note, this one is strictly focused on addressing a few annoying issues.

Follow this link to grab the latest driver.