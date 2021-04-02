Netflix's The Witcher season 2 has wrapped and Geralt is delighted

Season two of The Witcher is in the wrapped, which hopefully keeps the show on track for release this year. The news appeared on Instagram accompanied by a photo of a fully armoured Henry Cavill complete with Witcher medallion and a better wig than season one. Geralt has never looked so happy.

As with many TV shows in the past year or so, filming for the series was shaken by Covid-19. Oh and Cavill took a minor injury on set while blasting through a gauntlet "involving swinging axes" 20 ft high in a tree canopy. What a shirker.

Fortunately in spite of filming delays, there's plenty to look forward to. There will be many more witchers, including Geralt's tutor Vesemir and the young upstart Lambert. Check out our round up of everything we know about The Witcher season 2 for cast details, pics from the set, and story speculation.

The producers seem even happier than Cavill, as we see in the montage below. It even features a John Woo style slow-motion sideways wrap. Hopefully that dude is okay.