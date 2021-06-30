Need masses of RAM? Corsair’s 64GB kit of Vengeance RGB DDR4-3000 is $261 today

Corsair is having a flash sale on a high-capacity kit of its Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4-3000 memory. It's a 64GB kit comprised for a pair of 32GB modules, and while normally priced at $319.99, you can buy it for $260.99—just apply coupon code FLASH at checkout.

The discount makes this one of the least expensive 64GB kits of DDR4 memory around, especially if opting for two 32GB modules (as opposed to four 16GB modules). On Newegg, for example, even several 2x32GB kits of slower RAM (DDR4-2666) without any heatsinks cost more, like TeamGroup's Elite 64GB of DDR4-2666 for $289.99.

Chrome tabs don't stand a chance 64GB (2x32GB) Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4-3000 | $319.99 $260.99 at Corsair (save $59)

Not everyone needs 64GB, but if you can use it (or just want a lot of memory), this is one of the least expensive kits around. It's a quality kit too, with RGB lighting to boot. Just use coupon code FLASH at checkout for the full discount.View Deal

Do you need this much RAM? For gaming, 16GB is generally enough, and 32GB is a bit of splurge. So a 64GB kit is definitely overkill for most people. The exception would be if you also use your PC for content creation chores that can chew through RAM, like editing high resolution photos.

Or running multiple Chrome tabs (not really, though Chrome can be a bit of a memory hog at times).

But if you're wanting to set yourself up with gobs of memory, catching a high capacity kit on sale like this one is the way to go. And with this kit, you even get RGB lighting to boot. The Vengeance RGB Pro is good stuff, too—Corsair makes some of the best RAM for gaming.

One thing to keep in mind is that DDR5 platforms are coming out, starting with Alder Lake later this year, followed by Zen 4 next year. TeamGroup has even begun selling a DDR5 memory kit (32GB DDR5-4800 for $311), even though you can't actually use it yet. If you're just looking to get by until Alder Lake or Zen 4 arrives, splurging on a high capacity DDR4 memory kit doesn't make a lot of sense.

At the same time, the pending arrival of DDR5 platforms is not necessarily a reason to avoid DDR4, either. If you're building a new PC now (good luck finding a GPU...) or upgrading an existing one in hopes of it lasting several years, then hey, splurge without fear of having buyer's remorse in a few months.