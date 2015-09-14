Need for Speed delayed on PC

This news story is a blessing for writers looking for an easy joke intro paragraph. Racing cars—like Sonic, or the passage of a large chilli beef burrito through your digestive tract—go fast. Conversely, delaying a game is slowing its eventual passage into our hands. Metaphorically tie the release of the game to the finishing line and, baby, you've got a joke stew going.

All of which is to say that Need For Speed has been delayed on PC.

Originally intended for November, the subtitle-less NfS will now release on PC in Spring. If you're wondering why, developer Ghost offers the following explanation:

"Part of the conversation includes hearing from our PC community that an unlocked frame rate in Need for Speed is a massive priority for you, and we fully agree. To deliver this, we’ve made the decision to move the PC release date to Spring 2016. Our PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release dates will remain the same, starting November 3, 2015 in North America and November 5 worldwide.

"This decision on PC gives us the necessary development time to increase the visuals that we can deliver on PC. We will also include content updates that will have been released on console up to that time, making them available to all PC players from day one."

The new Need for Speed is a reboot of sorts—although I'm not sure how you actually reboot a series full of games about cars going fast. It will feature FMV, for some reason, and will require an internet connection.