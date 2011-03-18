Mythos to get European release in April

The hack and slash MMO Mythos now has a European release date: April 28. The game will be available as a free download, and as a boxed copy for £9.99. The boxed copy comes with £10 worth of in-game items and will grant you access to the head start period kicking off on April 26. There's no news yet on plans for a US release.

The game was initially created by the creators of Diablo and Torchlight, and has been rebuilt as an MMO. You'll find plenty more information on the game on the Mythos site. If you'd like to try the game before it's released, an EU open beta starts on April 12. You can get involved by entering your details into the Mythos beta sign in page. There's a trailer below showing some in-game footage of the creatures you'll be fighting.