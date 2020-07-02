My Friend Pedro is being made into a television series by the writer of John Wick

My Friend Pedro is an extremely violent sidescrolling shooter about a hyperkinetic ballet dancer driven to mass murder by a talking banana. (I don't know if they're actually a ballet dancer, but the talking banana part is 100 percent real.) Earlier this year John Wick writer Derek Kolstad mentioned that he'd like to turn the game into a television series, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, it's actually going to happen.

The series will be "an R-rated half-hour dramedy" series, written and produced by Kolstad in partnership with DJ2 Entertainment and 87North Productions. John Wick and Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, and Deadpool 2 producer Kelly McCormick, are also onboard as executive producers.

A weird indie action-platformer might not be the most obvious source for a television series, especially one built around a soft fruit with murderous intent, but this might actually be a good fit. My Friend Pedro is all about fast, acrobatic gunplay with plenty of splattered blood, which should be right up Kolstad's alley, and the presence of Leitch and McCormick only reinforces that impression. It may not turn out to be the most compelling narrative experience ever, but let us never forget that John Wick is a genre-defining action film that's entirely style over substance: You could even argue that John Wick is My Friend Pedro, except with a banana instead of a dog.

Game-based television projects seem to be all the rage these days: DJ2 Entertainment announced last week that it's also looking to pitch a television series based on Disco Elysium, and earlier today Amazon revealed that it's working on a series based on Fallout.