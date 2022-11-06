Mutant Year Zero is getting a miniatures game

Audio player loading…

The Mutant: Year Zero world's getting bigger, as a miniatures skirmish game joins the tabletop roleplaying game and quite-fun tactics game Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden (opens in new tab). Publisher Free League has released a trailer and is running a Kickstarter to fund the game.

Designed for up to four players, Zone Wars is a miniatures game all about those free-flowing chaotic battles between several sides where all manner of madness can break loose at a roll of the dice. The Kickstarter (opens in new tab) seeks to fund two boxes of minis, each with two factions, terrain, rules, cards, and dice. If you're curious you can hit up the Kickstarter to grab a free print-and-play PDF of it, which you can actually print-and-play or (like me) just toss into your favorite virtual tabletop.

The miniatures game will also be compatible with the tabletop RPG, designed to let you take your TTRPG characters into the wasteland or move your favorite Zone Wars dudes into the RPG.

The world of Mutant: Year Zero is based on 1980s Swedish roleplaying game Mutant, as interpreted by the 2014 reboot into a new tabletop RPG. That's courtesty of publisher Free League (opens in new tab), who we've written about some before but generally does pretty stellar work including the Crusader Kings boardgame (opens in new tab) and the Blade Runner RPG. (opens in new tab) We've got a primer to the Mutant: Year Zero universe (opens in new tab) if you're interested.

A real good fun fact on this one is that it's designed by Andy Chambers, who you might know from a vast array of miniatures games by Warhammer studio Games Workshop, including cult classics Battlefleet Gothic and Necromunda.

You can find Zone Wars on Kickstarter. (opens in new tab) You can learn more about Free League on their website. (opens in new tab)

