Murderous Pursuits is a Victorian-era assassination game in the style of The Ship

Remember 2006's The Ship? It was a rather good assassination game about identifying your target (another player) among a sea of NPCs milling about a cruise liner and taking them out without anybody noticing, all the while making sure you didn't end up with a knife in your back. Blazing Griffin bought the game in 2011 and took to Kickstarter to fund a follow-up called The Ship: Full Steam Ahead, but fell short of its goal. However, now the developer is back with Murderous Pursuits, which looks impressive and is a sequel to The Ship in all but name.

It even takes place on a ship, but this time it's floating in the sky as part of a

steampunk Victorian-era alternate reality. The Ship's Mr X returns to hand out a list of targets to you and up to seven other players, and it's your job to get the job done without leaving any witnesses. To hide from your opponents you can blend into the crowd at "vignettes", which are locations that will let you hide in plain sight by taking part in "highbrow activities" with NPCs, like admiring art or discussing foreign policy.

You'll also be able to equip items to help you do the deed, including temporary disguises, flash grenades, and objects that counter any assassination attempts on you.

The visuals in the trailer above look great, and the art style really reminds me of Dishonored, in a good way. You'll murder across a number of maps using numerous weapons, so you shouldn't get bored. And if you'd rather play against the computer, you can fill the other player slots with bots.

The best part is that it's out in less than two months. We don't have an exact release date yet, but it'll be here in March. Here's the game's website.