MultiVersus players are extremely salty about Taz, the Tasmanian Devil

Audio player loading…

Taz, the Tasmanian Devil, is pretty high on early Multiversus tier lists. (opens in new tab) Taz is also the source of much community frustration, dislike, hate, and, dare I say it, straight-up salt.

I have no dog in this fight, but suffice to say that y'all are real mad about Taz. Perhaps too mad about character balance in a just-released fighting game.

The problem stems from a certain perception: Low-skill players can easily crush others at the same level by using Taz's side-B Spin attack. Just spam the one move to win, say the furious, which I guess makes some sense. Cartoon Taz is particularly known for just the one thing, right? True or not, the broad community is real mad about it and will just not stop posting.

To be clear, I am not overstating the community fury over the character. Threads abound across social media, like one titled "If you play Taz you're a trash tier player" on the Steam forums (opens in new tab). I casually found (opens in new tab) several (opens in new tab) dozen (opens in new tab) memes (opens in new tab) and (opens in new tab) threads (opens in new tab) about (opens in new tab) Taz (opens in new tab) being (opens in new tab) overpowered (opens in new tab) on (opens in new tab) Reddit (opens in new tab) alone. (opens in new tab) There are also a lot of posts from people complaining (opens in new tab) about the complaining, naturally.

The salt has been flowing so freely that MultiVersus Game Director Tony Huynh said on Twitter that "We're aware of Taz tornado. We are testing adjustments. No eta yet on an update."

We're aware of Taz tornado. We are testing adjustments. No eta yet on an update. #MultiVersusJuly 20, 2022 See more

Which someone naturally responded to with... a video of people being real mad about the abusive potential of two juggling Taz tornadoes in a 2v2 match.

Taz is a very very skillful character to use & very fun to play against. @Tony_Huynh @multiversus #multiversus #Taz Tornado needs a fix asap. pic.twitter.com/jg5noac9U1July 20, 2022 See more



Perhaps LeBron James or Rick and Morty can defeat Taz, once added? You can find a lot more news about Multiversus right here on PC Gamer.

Anyway, here's one more meme.