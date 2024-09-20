League of Legends show Arcane will conclude with a 3-act finale spread across November

Arcane Season 2 | Nothing to Lose | Official Clip | Geeked Week | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The second season of animated League of Legends series Arcane will be its last, and Netflix apparently wants us to savor it. Rather than releasing the episodes all at once, the finale will be delivered in three "acts" that'll drop November 9, November 16, and November 23.

It isn't clear exactly what the nature of these three acts is, though a few episodes per act is a decent guess. All Netflix has to say is that more information on the acts is "to be announced." There's a new trailer embedded above, though, and during Netflix's Geeked Week festivities today, actors Hailee Steinfeld (Vi) and Ella Purnell (Jinx) also announced a new Arcane after show, called Afterglow.

Although this'll be the end of Arcane, it won't be the end of League of Legends animated spin-offs.

"Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche," said Arcane co-creator Christian Linke a few months ago. "From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of Arcane wraps up with this second season. But Arcane is just the first of many stories we want to tell in Runeterra."

We liked Arcane's first season quite a lot, calling it "one of the best TV series of the year" in our review back in 2022.