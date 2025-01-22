Mere months after Sonic the Hedgehog 3's release, we already have an exact date for its sequel

I haven't been able to stop thinking about Sonic the Hedgehog 3 since I saw it in the cinema last month. The first two movies were good, sure, but the third movie's treasure trove of Sonic Adventure 2 references—and the introduction of Keanu Reeves as Shadow, my favourite character—has cemented it as my favourite of the trilogy.

Now, we already knew we were getting a fourth movie. The post-credits scene for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 introduced Amy Rose to the cinematic universe for the first time as well as an appearance from Metal Sonic, plus the pre-production was announced just before the threequel's theatrical release. We didn't know exactly when we'd be getting that fourth movie, though (fourquel? Quadquel?) Until now, that is.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, Paramount Pictures has slapped a March 19, 2027 release date on Sonic the Hedgehog 4. Yeah, that's two years away, which seems like an age, but I'm honestly pretty dang impressed by the pace in which the studio is churning these movies out. Let's not forget the first one only came out back in February 2020, and then there was all the, y'know, pandemic stuff to deal with before the second movie hit cinemas in April 2022.

A two-year cycle on what have been, so far, three very solid films is no mean feat. I do have to wonder if we'll be seeing a full cast return for the next entry, though. Jim Carrey is ace as Robotnik, but I wouldn't blame him for hanging up his goggles and bald cap after three goes at the role (and an extra character to play in the most recent movie).

I hope he does though, and I doubly hope Paramount can continue its streak of a genuinely good, entertaining piece of Sonic media. And hey, I may be getting ahead of myself, but if there's going to be a Sonic the Hedgehog 5, may I present Rogue the Bat as the next character? My girl needs her screentime.