Magic: The Gathering is being turned into a live-action movie as the beginning of 'a multimedia universe'
With a TV show up next.
Hasbro has announced that it's partnering with Legendary Entertainment to make a live-action Magic: The Gathering movie, followed by a TV show, as a way of kicking off one of those cinematic universes everybody loves. (Via Nerdist.)
Legendary Entertainment has co-produced movies like Batman Begins, Warcraft, and A Minecraft Movie, as well as TV shows like The Expanse and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. Mary Parent, chairman of worldwide production at Legendary, said, "We pride ourselves on being thoughtful stewards of singular, beloved IP, and no property better fits that description than Magic: The Gathering. Alongside the fantastic Hasbro team, we look forward to creating a multimedia universe that thrills longstanding fans and creates a broad wave of new ones."
Previously, Netflix announced an animated series based on Magic: The Gathering was in the works, and as of September last year it still is. Are the two connected, or will we have dueling Magic: The Gathering universes on our hands? I have no idea.
No release date was mentioned so this is another "long way off" kind of deal, and assuming it survives development hell, it'll be ages before we can go to a cinema and see, I dunno, Idris Elba as Teferi and Scarlet Johansson as Chandra and Chris Hemsworth as Ajani Goldmane with, inevitably, Jack Black as Fblthp.
