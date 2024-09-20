Somehow, the Magic: The Gathering animated series returned—Netflix announces that the show's still in the works after long silence

In a move which I can only assume is a running joke by Netflix at this point, Magic: The Gathering is getting an animated series—no, seriously, for real this time. No take-backsies.

A rapid-fire history lesson for those uninitiated: Netflix's Magic: The Gathering was, in its 2019 concept, meant to be a landmark show headed up by the Russo brothers, architects of the MCU. It promised to "cross the genres of suspenseful thriller, horror, and drama". But the Russos left in 2021 over "creative differences".

The new lead voice actor of the show, Brandon Routh, then said in an interview this year that the series was no longer happening, and that its cancellation was "old news".

Well, here's some new news—Netflix's Magic: The Gathering is back on the menu, as announced during an avalanche of trailers via the streaming service's Geek Week: "It’s happening! Netflix’s MAGIC: THE GATHERING animated series is now in production from showrunner Terry Matalas in partnership with Hasbro Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast."

It’s happening! Netflix’s MAGIC: THE GATHERING animated series is now in production from showrunner Terry Matalas in partnership with Hasbro Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/6502FcslqOSeptember 20, 2024

A further press release is light on the details, featuring some purple prose from the new showrunner, known most recently for heading up Star Trek: Picard: "Magic is the ultimate storytelling sandbox, brimming with iconic, complex characters, extraordinary mind-bending powers, and portals to every genre imaginable."

However, we can gather a decent batch of information from the teaser image. Namely, that the series has now pinballed back to being about Chandra, judging by the name drop of "Pyromancer’s Goggles" and, well, the lady holding an open flame in the palm of her hand.

I say pinballed because, back in 2019, the Russo Brothers said to "get excited" if you "love Jace and Chandra" when speaking with Polygon. The show would later pivot to focus on Gideon Jura (voiced by Routh). Now it's about Chandra again and, it seems, Ajani Goldmane—a rather large lion man who I'm sure the internet will be perfectly normal about. That is, assuming this thing does come out. Lining this up against Routh's statement, we can probably guess the show's not about Mr. Jura and his impractical whip gauntlet anymore.

I'm at least slightly optimistic about the whole thing, though fate has a cruel sense of humour, and considering this show's been through a long and arduous ordeal I won't be shocked if we're entering another drought of details. Re-announcing it now, though, at least shows that Netflix is reasonably certain it'll actually happen, fingers crossed.