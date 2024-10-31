It looks like the role of Lara Croft in Amazon's live-action Tomb Raider show is currently a race between Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner and Bohemian Rhapsody's Lucy Boynton

After Netflix's Tomb Raider adaptation, Amazon is getting ready for its own spin on the videogame series. In the run-up to this, a wishlist of accomplished actors has apparently been collated to determine who will be taking the mantle of Lara Croft in the new show.

So far, the front runners for the lead role are reportedly Sophie Turner, best known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, and Lucy Boynton, who played Mary Austin in Bohemian Rhapsody (via Deadline). The series will also be helmed by Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Other actors may be in the running, and Deadline reports that Deadpool & Wolverine's Emma Corrin and Terminator: Dark Fate's Mackenzie Davis are also on the list. Apparently only Turner and Boynton are set to test for the part, however.

We've known about the upcoming Amazon Tomb Raider series since May, but it was first rumoured over a year ago: "With great IP, the possibilities are endless," Amazon Games vice president Christoph Hartmann said. "The richness and depth of the fiction allows the Tomb Raider series from Prime Video and the videogame from Amazon Games to tell separate stories about Lara Croft's adventures. We're honored that Crystal Dynamics has entrusted Amazon with this iconic franchise, and we're looking forward to seeing where this collaboration takes us."

There have been loads of TV adaptations of videogames lately. After Netflix's Geeked Week, we got news of a new Cyberpunk series, a Splinter Cell animated series, and a Devil May Cry series, which will follow young Dante. I actually watched a couple of episodes of Netflix's animated Tomb Raider, and while it wasn't anything special, it was kind of fun.

However, I'm hoping that Amazon's live-action project will be a bit more exciting, especially since this has clearly been a bit of a passion project for executive producer Waller-Bridge, who hasn't shied away from talking about how much she loves Lara Croft: "Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can't wait to go on this adventure, bats n' all."