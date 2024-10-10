Henry Cavill will take a break from PC gaming and Warhammer to go film a Voltron movie this fall
A live-action Voltron movie is happening.
Henry Cavill, a well-known PC gamer and Warhammer fanatic who sometimes acts, is the leading man of a new live-action Voltron movie. The former Geralt actor is teaming up with director Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice, Skyscraper, We're The Millers) to bring the '80s cartoon (based on the Japanese series Beast King GoLion) to film on an Amazon Prime Video-equipped television near you.
That's all via The Hollywood Reporter, which had the Cavill scoop, along with the announcement of co-star Daniel Quinn-Toye, a relatively unknown talent who understudied Spider-Man himself Tom Holland in theater productions.
We don't know squat about Thurber's vision for a live action Voltron movie, but if I had to guess from his previous work, I'd expect loads of quips matched only the number of buildings falling down around the main stars. This is Cavill's first time working with Thurber, who spent the last eight years directing action vehicles for Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Ryan Reynolds. Cavill's buttoned-up demeanor and resting grumpy face make him a different beast than Thurber's usual leading man. The Amazon pairing makes more sense, given Cavill's existing partnership with the company to get a Warhammer 40,000 cinematic universe up and running at some point.
Hollywood has gone full open season on reviving lesser-known nerdom with big television budgets, though recent live-action anime adaptations have been inconsistent. That Netflix Cowboy Bebop show was a travesty, but the One Piece show was better. Speaking of Netflix, it was actually the home of the most recent Voltron revival, Voltron: Legendary Defender, an animated show that ran for three seasons between 2016 and 2018. That show was surprisingly great. I have less faith in this movie.
The Voltron movie, which has no release date yet, is set to film this fall in Australia.
