'Geralt cannot let Yennefer go': The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep has an easter egg that was cut from the main series, and it'll likely include more about Geralt and Yennefer

The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is a new animated project from Netflix that'll explore one of Andrzej Sapkowski's short stories, A Little Sacrifice. In an interview with SFX magazine (via GamesRadar), writer Mike Ostrowski discussed what fans can expect from this movie including a neat little easter egg.

Sirens of the Deep is set in the middle of episodes five and six from Season 1 and will follow Geralt and Dandelion in the port town of Bremervoord, making peace between land dwellers and merfolk. Episode five is when Geralt meets Yennefer for the first time in the mayor of Rinde's house, which is the start of the long and slightly rocky relationship.

"Geralt cannot let Yennefer go, even though he's trying his best," Ostrowski says. "She haunts him. Even if he wanted to be rid of her, he can't." We get a short glimpse of Yennefer in the official trailer for Sirens of the Deep, but even if she doesn't make a massive appearance, that doesn't mean her presence isn't felt.

Co-writer Rae Benjamin explains how they were able to include a "fun little scene," which was actually cut from the main series. Unfortunately, we don't get anything concrete as to what this may entail, but Benjamin does hint at it being more Geralt and Yennefer content.

But Yennefer isn't the only love interest that Geralt has during Sirens of the Deep. Essi, a talented bard like Dandelion, meets Geralt while he is in Bremervoord, which is the start of another complicated albeit short relationship after Geralt kisses her at a banquet. Essi goes on to play an important part in uncovering the truth about some odd deaths of local pearl divers and the discovery of a mysterious race of merfolk alongside Geralt and Dandelion.

Unfortunately, after everything is said and done at Bremervoord, Essi and Geralt's relationship doesn't have a happy ending. But you'll be able to see how everything plays out for yourself when Sirens of the Deep releases on February 11 on Netflix.