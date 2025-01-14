The real Geralt comes back for a new Netflix animated film to slay monsters and give brooding speeches about humanity's failings

The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix's next animated venture into the world of The Witcher has just got a new debut trailer, and this time, Geralt is all grown up and back to his normal witcher antics of fighting monsters and trying to talk sense into bloodthirsty and fearful humans.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is based on the short story A Little Sacrifice by The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski. It sees Geralt and Dandelion travel to the port town of Bremervoord after a local prince, Agloval, hires them to help woo a mermaid, Sh'eenaz. Needless to say, the story goes awry once both lovers realise neither of them wants to give up their current comfy lifestyle to go live with the other, and a war almost breaks out between the two kingdoms.

We've already seen a couple of teaser trailers for Sirens of the Deep. But these have only confirmed what story it would follow, as well as the fact that Doug Cockle, the original voice of Geralt from The Witcher games, and not Henry Cavill, will be voicing Geralt in this upcoming film. But now, thanks to the release of the official debut trailer, we get to see even more about what this adventure will entail.

The best part of the trailer is all the new shots of the merfolk and the monsters that live under the water. There's giant four-legged fish, a whole battalion of armed warriors, and even a Kraken that makes a small guest appearance towards the end. The fights look as epic as always, and it'll be fun to see how Geralt manages to take on a bunch of mermaids and sea creatures while treading water out at sea.

But Sirens of the Deep isn't just about action and bloody monster fights, it also sees Geralt find another potential love interest: Essi, who we get to see more of in this new trailer. After venturing to Bremervoord to avoid running into Yennefer and all the complications that would bring, Geralt meets Essi while trying to hunt down the merfolk responsible for attacking some pearl divers. While she instantly falls for him, Geralt finds it harder to reciprocate her feelings. It's a bit of a messy will-they-won't-they, and while the outcome isn't very surprising, it's still a moving story and one that is really meaningful to Geralt's progression with Yennefer.

I'm quietly excited for Sirens of the Deep, especially after Nightmare of the Wolf. This animated Witcher film is still one of my favourites on Netflix and one that I even go back to every now and then just so I can witness all the magnificent sword fights, beautiful chaos magic, and young Vesemir. If the fights in Sirens of the Deep come anywhere close to being as good as the ones in Nightmare of the Wolf, I'll be very happy.