Amazon's Secret Level series will serve up a second anthology of game-inspired shorts

Amazon's series of videogame shorts, Secret Level, will get a second series. The adult animation anthology of short stories set in videogame worlds debuted this month to pretty strong results, at least in viewer counts, which is apparently enough to earn Love, Death & Robots creator Tim Miller another round with the Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio-produced series.

According to Variety, Amazon said that Secret Level's first week was its most-watched animated series debut of all time.

Aside from the announcement, though, there's no information on what games will be featured in Secret Level's second season, when it might debut, or how long it'll be. Unless it's already in-progress it'll take some time to coordinate all those licensing deals.

Season 1 of secret level had a lot of stars for what it was—Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Temuera Morrison, Emily Swallow, Merle Dandridge, Claudia Doumit, Clive Standen, and Laura Bailey, among others. It had episodes about Dungeons & Dragons, Sifu, New World, Unreal Tournament, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, Crossfire, Armored Core, The Outer Worlds, Mega Man, Exodus, Spelunky, Concord, Honor of Kings, Playtime, and one exceptionally weird one about Pac-Man.

For all that the PC Gamer team was... not impressed by the results. A mere five of the 15 episodes rated a 3/5 or better on PC Gamer's very informal round robin take on a Secret Level review.

Plus, there's a whole awkward episode dedicated to high-profile failure Concord, the very expensive and very public game that released this year before walking itself back into nothingness. PC Gamer's Tyler Wild said it was "like a message from a ghost whose unfinished business is creating a global multimedia franchise."